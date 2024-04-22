Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan

A citizen of Kazakhstan, who was on an international wanted list, was detained in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the State Committee received information that a foreign citizen who intended to commit a number of serious crimes, including robbery, was hiding in Kyrgyzstan.

«As part of investigative and operational activities, a repeatedly convicted citizen of Kazakhstan, 34, was identified and detained. He was on the international wanted list since November 2022. To avoid punishment, in the fall of 2023, he illegally crossed the state border and hid in Kyrgyzstan,» the SCNS reported.

The man was placed in pre-trial detention center 1, investigative and operational measures are being carried out.