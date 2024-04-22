18:37
Head of construction company Imamidin Tashov detained

Imamidin Tashov, wanted on suspicion of attempted violent seizure of power, was detained in Kaindy village, Chui region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, Imamidin Tashov illegally crossed the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. He was detained on his way from Almaty to Kara-Balta.

«In Kara-Balta, he allegedly planned to organize a temporary headquarters to consolidate forces for holding a protest with the subsequent seizure of power. Being on the wanted list, Imamidin Tashov conducted active recruitment work through social media. At present, investigative measures are being carried out,» the statement says.

A criminal case was opened against the head of the construction company KG Group Imamidin Tashov. He is suspected of attempted violent seizure of power. Earlier he was put on the wanted list. Activist Tilekmat Kurenov is also defendant in the case.

Earlier, the SCNS reported that KG Group company built six apartment buildings in Bishkek. But none of these objects were put into operation due to unauthorized construction, without permits.

Before that a video message of Imamidin Tashov was posted on social media, where he said that he was «kidnapped like a bandit», kept in captivity and demanded, in addition to 52 million soms already transferred to the state revenue, another 100 million soms.
