Bishkek Mayor comments on detention of his deputy Maksatbek Sazykulov

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev commented at a press conference on the detention of his deputy Maksatbek Sazykulov.

«There are issues that are being considered by law enforcement agencies. They arose before he became my deputy, when he was a head of the district. I think the court will make a decision in the future,» he said.

The mayor added that state and municipal employees must do their jobs honestly.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security reported that the city’s Vice Mayor Maksatbek Sazykulov was detained for patronizing the owner of an illegally built commercial facility. The court placed him in a pre-trial detention center.