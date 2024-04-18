One of kidnapping suspects detained in Bishkek

A kidnapping suspect has been detained. The press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to it, on December 18 last year, a citizen filed a complaint with the Leninsky District Department of Internal Affairs of the capital with a request to take action against unknown persons. On October 23, 2023, at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard, against the will of the applicant, unknown people put him in a Honda Fit car, tied him up and took him away in an unknown direction.

A criminal case was initiated into the fact under Article 165 «Kidnapping» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. One of the suspects, 29, was detained. He was placed in the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

Investigative and operational search activities are being carried out to establish the whereabouts and detain other persons involved in the crime. The investigation continues.