Kumtor case: Taiyrbek Sarpashev placed in remand prison of SCNS

Former First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taiyrbek Sarpashev was placed in a remand prison of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the investigation requested to take the former official into custody. The court ruled to detain Sarpashev until July 31.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov and Talant Uzakbaev were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were later placed under house arrest. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, ex-first deputy prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev and former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.