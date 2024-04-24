Kyrgyzstani detained in Jalal-Abad for extortion of money from foreigner

An active supporter of the criminal environment was caught red-handed for extortion of $3,000. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the man, having promised to resolve the issue of a real estate transaction, gained the trust of a foreigner and received documents for the property.

After some time, the foreigner began to demand from the man to fulfill his obligations and return the documents for the property. But in response, the man began to systematically intimidate him with the use of physical violence, introducing himself as a member of an organized crime group, in particular, an «enforcer» for Suzak district among the Uzbek part of the population. He demanded from the foreigner to pay an additional amount for return of the documents.

A criminal case was initiated on extortion. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

An investigation is underway.