19:39
USD 83.63
EUR 101.99
RUB 1.14
English

Kumtor case: Deputy Asylbek Jeenbekov detained

Ex-speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Asylbek Jeenbekov, was detained in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The MP was detained in the framework of a criminal case on Kumtor. In addition, another deputy Torobai Zulpukarov was also detained. Both of them were handed a notice of suspicion under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It is known that Torobai Zulpukarov is also charged with illegal enrichment.

Earlier, ex-Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov was detained within Kumtor case. Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was interrogated within the same case. It turned out later that the State Committee for National Security also interrogated former MPs Tursuntai Salimov and Sergei Ibragimov.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.
link: https://24.kg/english/195865/
views: 121
Print
Related
Kumtor case: Igor Chudinov summoned for interrogation
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained
Kumtor case: Deputy Torobai Zulpukarov also summoned for interrogation
Kumtor case: Asylbek Jeenbekov summoned for interrogation
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation
Situation at Kumtor: Units work normally, smoothly, without problems
SCNS summons ex-deputy Sergei Ibragimov for interrogation within Kumtor case
Tengiz Bolturuk meets with heads of Kumtor trade unions
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
Deputy asks ecologists to support Kyrgyzstan in dispute with Centerra Gold
Popular
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
Head of Elite House construction company detained in Bishkek Head of Elite House construction company detained in Bishkek
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
31 May, Monday
18:47
Kumtor case: Igor Chudinov summoned for interrogation Kumtor case: Igor Chudinov summoned for interrogation
18:37
COVID-19 vaccine: Exact dates of next deliveries unknown
18:19
Kumtor case: Deputy Asylbek Jeenbekov detained
18:11
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained
18:06
Kumtor case: Deputy Torobai Zulpukarov also summoned for interrogation