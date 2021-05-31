Kumtor case: Deputy Asylbek Jeenbekov detained

Ex-speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Asylbek Jeenbekov, was detained in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The MP was detained in the framework of a criminal case on Kumtor. In addition, another deputy Torobai Zulpukarov was also detained. Both of them were handed a notice of suspicion under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It is known that Torobai Zulpukarov is also charged with illegal enrichment.

Earlier, ex-Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov was detained within Kumtor case. Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was interrogated within the same case. It turned out later that the State Committee for National Security also interrogated former MPs Tursuntai Salimov and Sergei Ibragimov.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.