17:06
Aconite poisoning: Three out of four victims discharged from hospitals

Three out of four patients who got poisoned with aconite were discharged from hospitals in Bishkek. Their condition is satisfactory. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

«To date, one patient is still in hospital, he was taken to the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy. His condition is stable, it is planned to discharge and sent him home tomorrow,» the ministry said.

A 63-year-old patient was delivered to the intensive care unit of the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy by the Bishkek ambulance team in an extremely serious condition with complaints of severe weakness, nausea, vomiting, and interruptions in the work of the heart on April 20. He told that he had taken a tincture made of Issyk-Kul root (aconite). Three more victims with aconite poisoning symptoms were admitted to the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics on the same day.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».

However, posts of Sadyr Japarov that he wrote earlier about effective treatment with Issyk-Kul root (aconite) have been removed today from the accounts of the president on Facebook and Instagram.

It was also reported yesterday that the deputies of the relevant committee expressed no confidence in the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.
link: https://24.kg/english/191731/
