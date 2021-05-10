Man dies after consuming aconite in Issyk-Kul region

A 60-year-old man who consumed Issyk-Kul root (aconite) died at Cholpon-Ata hospital on May 6. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the man suffered from cancer and «had been drinking the aconite tincture for a long time.» «Many people use this root in Issyk-Kul region. But this case has nothing to do with our aconite brew,» the official said.

According to the press service of police department of Issyk-Kul region, it is not yet known exactly what the patient died of. «According to relatives, he really drank tincture made of aconite. A forensic examination has been appointed, after its results it will be possible to talk about the cause of death,» the police department noted.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».

After that, several cases of aconite poisoning were reported in Bishkek.