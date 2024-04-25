Azerbaijan to allocate quota for education of Kyrgyzstanis in its universities

Azerbaijan will allocate a quota of five places for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to study undergraduate programs in higher educational institutions from 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

An intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of education and science was signed during the state visit of President Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan.

«The document provides that the host country will provide free education to citizens of the sending country, provide scholarships, medical care, appropriate conditions for study, as well as the right to use sports and recreation facilities at the level provided for citizens of their country, in accordance with national legislation,» the ministry reported.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed during the visit between the Baku State University and the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn. The subject of the memorandum is the exchange of experience between teachers and students in the field of education, science and culture.