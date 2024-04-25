Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of victims grows to 68 people

The number of people who got food poisoning at Uluu-Too restaurant has increased to 68 people. The Department of Disease Prevention, State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance informed 24.kg news agency.

Two cases of mass food poisoning were registered in the restaurant for a week. The establishment was imposed a fine of 13,000 soms in accordance with Article 80 of the Code of Offenses.

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Health to make proposals on the issue of increasing fines for violation of sanitary-epidemiological and food safety rules by public catering establishments.