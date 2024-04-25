Large batch of drugs seized from Bishkek resident

A man was detained in Bishkek on suspicion of possession and sale of drugs. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported. In total, more than 4 kilograms of drugs were confiscated from him.

The ministry noted that at the end of December 2023, police officers received information about a criminal group that was selling various drugs on a large scale in Bishkek.

«A 44-year-old Bishkek resident came under special control, who was stopped while driving a Subaru car on a bypass highway near Tokmak. At least 20 briquettes of hashish were found in the car. The total weight was 144 grams,» the statement says.

Law enforcement officers found a jar of marijuana weighing 4,043 grams in the suspect’s house. They also found a potent analgesic, a drug that contains substances used for military-chemical protection of military and civilian population. One of the rooms of the house was used for drug consumption. About 263 grams of marijuana were also found at his workplace.

The man told that he found psychotropic drugs in one of the basements of the plant, which he was renovating. By a court decision, the Bishkek resident was placed in a pre-trial detention center for two months.