Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations names main causes of mudflows

Deputy Emergencies Minister of Kyrgyzstan Urmatbek Shamyrkanov named the causes of mudflows in the country at a meeting of the Parliament.

The main causes are illegal construction of facilities, the absence of ditches and canals or their littering, he said.

«Because of this, mud masses flood the territories. Ditches and canals are littered. An increase in the number of livestock is also among the causes. In addition, there is little grass and vegetation in the mountains. Water does not soak into the ground,» Urmatbek Shamyrkanov said.

According to the Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, 67 mudflows were registered in Kyrgyzstan on April 20-23. At least 1,092 households, including 264 residential houses, were flooded.