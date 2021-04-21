Health Minister claims no responsibility for aconite poisoning cases

«Commission visited the Toxicology Department of the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics and did not reveal any complications caused by our treatment,» the Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

«The victims did not take our tincture. You must first ask why the people get poisoned. These are cancer patients, they themselves have been taking it for a long time. Aconite has been used for a long time in treatment of cancer of the stomach. The one who prescribed them folk remedy did not calculate the dose properly,» the official said.

Four cases of aconite (Issyk-Kul root) poisoning have been already registered. The victims receive treatment in hospitals.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».

However, posts of Sadyr Japarov that he wrote earlier about effective treatment with Issyk-Kul root (aconite) have been removed today from the accounts of the president on Facebook and Instagram.

It was also reported yesterday that the deputies of the relevant committee expressed no confidence in the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.