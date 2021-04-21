11:26
USD 84.80
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.12
English

Health Minister claims no responsibility for aconite poisoning cases

«Commission visited the Toxicology Department of the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics and did not reveal any complications caused by our treatment,» the Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

«The victims did not take our tincture. You must first ask why the people get poisoned. These are cancer patients, they themselves have been taking it for a long time. Aconite has been used for a long time in treatment of cancer of the stomach. The one who prescribed them folk remedy did not calculate the dose properly,» the official said.

Four cases of aconite (Issyk-Kul root) poisoning have been already registered. The victims receive treatment in hospitals.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».

However, posts of Sadyr Japarov that he wrote earlier about effective treatment with Issyk-Kul root (aconite) have been removed today from the accounts of the president on Facebook and Instagram.

It was also reported yesterday that the deputies of the relevant committee expressed no confidence in the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.
link: https://24.kg/english/190930/
views: 114
Print
Related
Two more men get poisoned with aconite tincture
First case of aconite poisoning registered in Bishkek
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan approves fifth COVID-19 treatment protocol
COVID-19 treatment: Human rights activists demand to stop experiments
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan not going to cancel treatment with aconite
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Tincture of poisonous aconite plant made at state residence
WHO comments on use of aconite in treatment of COVID-19
Health Minister: Incorrect use of aconite can be deadly
Six children get poisoning after visiting swimming pool in Osh
Popular
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Negotiations of women-borrowers with Prime Minister end Negotiations of women-borrowers with Prime Minister end
21 April, Wednesday
11:16
2,699 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 359 - in serious condition 2,699 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 359 -...
11:10
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:06
306 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 92,626 in total
11:02
WHO extends state of global health emergency for three months
10:37
Health Minister claims no responsibility for aconite poisoning cases
20 April, Tuesday
18:17
Aktan Balbakov appointed Director of Social Security Department