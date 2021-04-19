Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan approves fifth COVID-19 treatment protocol

Fifth version of COVID-19 clinical guide was approved by order of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan No. 464 dated April 16, 2021. Chief visiting clinical pharmacologist of the ministry, Doctor of Medical Sciences Aida Zurdinova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the clinical guide does not provide for treatment with aconite (Issyk-Kul root).

Earlier, the Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev stated that a mention of aconite would be included in the fifth protocol.

Information about use of Issyk-Kul root (aconite) in treatment of COVID-19 caused a public outcry. It is known that no scientific studies of this method of treatment have been carried out. Moreover, the aconite is a very poisonous plant and deadly.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».

However, posts of Sadyr Japarov that he wrote earlier about effective treatment with Issyk-Kul root (aconite) have been removed today from the accounts of the president on Facebook and Instagram.

Issyk-Kul root (aconite lat. Aconítum soongáricum) is a perennial herb. It is extremely poisonous; it is believed that its use in medicine is life-threatening even in case of traditional external use.