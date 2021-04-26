Alymkadyr Beishenaliev: Sadyr Japarov will tell about treatment with aconite

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will give an interview about aconite today. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at a briefing on the European Immunization Week.

Journalists asked the official about a contradiction in his words: two weeks ago he said that they were treating patients with Issyk-Kul root (aconite), and today he calls on everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

«If journalists do not know the difference between treatment and vaccination, then imagine how the ordinary people can figure it out. Vaccination is prevention. If we do it, then people will not get sick. We do not refuse treatment with aconite or other means. As the WHO said, aconite has been used for thousands of years in other countries, in France, Belgium, some regions of Russia. Here, in Kyrgyzstan, it has been used for centuries. The president himself will give an interview about this aconite today at two o’clock,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

The head of the WHO Country Office in Kyrgyzstan, Nazira Artykova, noted that the organization had previously voiced its position on the use of aconite.

«WHO does not have any documents on the treatment of COVID-19 with the Issyk-Kul root. When they are provided, studied, we will be able to answer all the questions,» she said.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».

However, posts of Sadyr Japarov that he wrote earlier about effective treatment with Issyk-Kul root (aconite) have been removed today from the accounts of the president on Facebook and Instagram.

Deputies of the relevant committee of the Parliament expressed no confidence in the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.