Prosecutor General: 400 people took aconite tincture voluntarily

Members of Parliament are hearing the report of the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev today.

Deputy Emil Toktoshev asked whether the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev would bear responsibility, a statement was written against him under the article «Intentional harm to health.»

The head of the supervisory authority replied that the police were checking the use of aconite in treatment.

«The check is carried out by the police. According to our data, 400 people themselves voluntarily drank the tincture of this root. None of them suffered. However, we will look at the consequences of using this plant,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».

However, posts of Sadyr Japarov that he wrote earlier about effective treatment with Issyk-Kul root (aconite) have been removed today from the accounts of the president on Facebook and Instagram.

Four cases of aconite poisoning were reported. Victims, including a cancer patient, receive treatment in hospitals.

It was also reported that the deputies of the relevant committee expressed no confidence in the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.