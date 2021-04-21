17:31
USD 84.80
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.12
English

Prosecutor General: 400 people took aconite tincture voluntarily

Members of Parliament are hearing the report of the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev today.

Deputy Emil Toktoshev asked whether the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev would bear responsibility, a statement was written against him under the article «Intentional harm to health.»

The head of the supervisory authority replied that the police were checking the use of aconite in treatment.

«The check is carried out by the police. According to our data, 400 people themselves voluntarily drank the tincture of this root. None of them suffered. However, we will look at the consequences of using this plant,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».

However, posts of Sadyr Japarov that he wrote earlier about effective treatment with Issyk-Kul root (aconite) have been removed today from the accounts of the president on Facebook and Instagram.

Four cases of aconite poisoning were reported. Victims, including a cancer patient, receive treatment in hospitals.

It was also reported that the deputies of the relevant committee expressed no confidence in the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.
link: https://24.kg/english/191028/
views: 35
Print
Related
Health Minister claims no responsibility for aconite poisoning cases
Two more men get poisoned with aconite tincture
First case of aconite poisoning registered in Bishkek
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan approves fifth COVID-19 treatment protocol
COVID-19 treatment: Human rights activists demand to stop experiments
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan not going to cancel treatment with aconite
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Tincture of poisonous aconite plant made at state residence
WHO comments on use of aconite in treatment of COVID-19
Health Minister: Incorrect use of aconite can be deadly
Popular
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Negotiations of women-borrowers with Prime Minister end Negotiations of women-borrowers with Prime Minister end
21 April, Wednesday
17:24
Prosecutor General: 400 people took aconite tincture voluntarily Prosecutor General: 400 people took aconite tincture vo...
16:04
Kyrgyzstan takes 79th place in World Press Freedom Index 2021
15:42
Oil refinery plant to be launched in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
15:32
Members of Parliament approve bill on opening of casinos in first reading
15:27
Lawyers demand to punish investigating judge