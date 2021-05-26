17:42
Sadyr Japarov tells Vladimir Putin about treatment with aconite

During a trip to Russia, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov told Vladimir Putin about treatment of COVID-19 with the help of Issyk-Kul root (aconite). The Minister of Health and Social Development of the republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced on the air of Birinchi radio.

According to him, he learned about it from Sadyr Japarov himself.

«There is an effect of aconite. Scientists come to the conclusion that it increases expectoration and strengthens immunity. All drugs in the world are undergoing clinical trials. We want to scientifically prove what effect the aconite has,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment». After that, several cases of aconite poisoning were reported in Bishkek.
