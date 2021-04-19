Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan not going to cancel treatment with aconite

Treatment of coronavirus patients using aconite continues, it will not be canceled. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the results are very good.

«There are no poisonings or side effects, because we choose the dose ourselves. And let’s not call it Issyk-Kul root, or uu korgoshun. Its international name is aconite. It was previously used all over the world in treatment of cancer, skin diseases, tuberculosis and others. Yesterday I talked with many scientists in Russia. They are also surprised: «The whole world is looking for treatment for COVID-19, and if you get good results, why there is such a resonance.» We will do clinical trials and report them,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Information about use of Issyk-Kul root (aconite) in treatment of COVID-19 caused a public outcry. It is known that no scientific studies of this method of treatment have been carried out. Moreover, the aconite is a very poisonous plant and deadly.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it.

Issyk-Kul root (aconite lat. Aconítum soongáricum) is a perennial herb. It is extremely poisonous; it is believed that its use in medicine is life-threatening even in case of traditional external use.