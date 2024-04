Maksatbek Sarbagyshev gave up his mandate of a deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission terminated his powers ahead of schedule at today’s meeting.

It is noted that the basis was a letter of Maksatbek Sarbagyshev.

He was elected as deputy of the Parliament in the Issyk-Kul single-mandate constituency. Consequently, early elections will have to be announced there.