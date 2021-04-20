Two more men get poisoned with aconite tincture

Two more people were hospitalized in the Toxicology Department of the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics with aconite poisoning. Sources in the hospital told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the condition of two men is satisfactory. One of the patients was diagnosed with cancer. It is specified that they made the aconite tincture themselves.

Almazbek Kubatbekov, head physician of the center, recommended to contact the Ministry of Health and Social Development for comments.

The first officially registered case of poisoning with Issyk-Kul root (aconite) was recorded in Bishkek. The victim was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The Center for Emergency Medicine of the capital confirmed this fact.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».

However, posts of Sadyr Japarov that he wrote earlier about effective treatment with Issyk-Kul root (aconite) have been removed today from the accounts of the president on Facebook and Instagram.

It was also reported yesterday that the deputies of the relevant committee expressed no confidence in the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.