Aconite trials: Health Ministry awaits conclusion of Russian, Kazakh professors

The Ministry of Health is awaiting external conclusion on clinical trials of aconite (Issyk-Kul root). Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the materials were sent to Russian and Kazakh professors and scientists.

«We sent two to Moscow and two — to Astana. Aconite is also used in some Russian regions. They are ready to study together. After receiving an assessment, we will hold a meeting of scientific and technical council. That is, the procedure is standard, as when testing any medicine,» the minister said.

This is not a cure for COVID-19. But it improves immunity, has an expectorant effect in case of mild to moderate severity of the disease. We did not give the tincture to severe patients in intensive care unit. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

He noted that some journalists misunderstood, writing that this is a remedy for COVID-19. «I don’t give it to patients now, but many are treated with aconite unofficially. Why should I hide this? » Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He promised to announce the names of Russian and Kazakh professors later.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».