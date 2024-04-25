18:07
3,000 schoolchildren recite Manas epic on central square of Osh city

At least 3,000 schoolchildren recited Manas epic on the central square of Osh city. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The event was held as part of the republican competition Manas, which is held from April 20 to May 11 in all regions of the republic.

Schoolchildren recited the epic in the state and English languages.

The event was held within the framework of the Presidential Decree «On additional measures for the comprehensive study and popularization of the trilogy of Manas epic (the epics Manas, Semetey, Seytek) — the invaluable spiritual heritage of the Kyrgyz people.»
