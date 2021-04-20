First case of aconite poisoning registered in Bishkek

The first officially registered case of poisoning with Issyk-Kul root (aconite) was recorded in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency. The victim was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The Center for Emergency Medicine of the capital confirmed this fact.

«We received a call early this morning at about 5.00 from a man aged 63.

The patient in critical condition with heart rhythm disturbances was admitted to the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy. During hospitalization, doctors received information that, according to the man, he took aconite tincture.

We do not know the origin of the tincture and the purpose of taking it. We do not know if someone prescribed it to him. All the necessary medical assistance was provided to the victim,» the center reported.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».

However, posts of Sadyr Japarov that he wrote earlier about effective treatment with Issyk-Kul root (aconite) have been removed today from the accounts of the president on Facebook and Instagram.

It was also reported yesterday that the deputies of the relevant committee expressed no confidence in the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.