15 cases of meningitis registered in Bishkek in first quarter of 2024

At least 15 cases of meningococcal infection were registered in the first quarter of 2024 in Bishkek. The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the capital reported.

According to it, 12 patients are children under 14.

The center noted that 500,000 cases of meningococcal infection are registered annually in the world, 50,000 of them are fatal. Small children are at risk.

The infection is transmitted by airborne droplets. The incubation period is 2-10 days.

The consequences of the disease are hearing loss, seizures, weakness in the limbs, problems with vision, speech, memory, and communication.

Symptoms are sudden increase in body temperature, headache, vomiting, confused consciousness. A rash on the limbs, buttocks, and body is a dangerous symptom and may indicate meningococcal sepsis.

If you have symptoms of meningitis, you should see a doctor immediately. The outcome of the disease depends on the speed of seeking help.

The center added that the disease is easier to prevent than to treat, and reminded about preventive measures: strengthening the immune system, cold exposure training, daily routine, sleep, water procedures, physical exercise, personal hygiene, room ventilation, masks/respirators for adults in case of illness, avoidance contact with patients.

Meningococcal infection is an acute infectious disease caused by meningococcus (N. meningitidis). Meningococcal infection is characterized by cyclicality and seasonality, with cyclical increases in incidence repeating every 13-15 years. According to the Department of Disease Prevention, State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, the last increase in incidence was registered in 2015, and a gradual increase in incidence has been registered since 2022.