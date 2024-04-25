Kyrgyzstan to build school in Karabakh as gift to Azerbaijan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took part in a solemn ceremony of laying a time capsule in the foundation of the future secondary school in Khydyrly area. The press service of the head of state reported.

The ceremony began with greeting of the Heads of State by akyn-improvisers in the Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani languages.

The Heads of State got acquainted with the school construction project, signed messages to future generations, which were placed in time capsules. The Presidents simultaneously put the capsules into the foundation of the future school, and then, pressing special buttons, gave a start to the construction.

The school will be built as a gift from Kyrgyzstan to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

The two-storey school will have 22 classrooms. It is planned that the school will have sports and assembly halls, a library, laboratories, as well as computer science and primary military training rooms. A sports ground, a gazebo and a boiler house will be built on the territory of the school.

Khydyrly village was occupied by Armenian armed forces during the Karabakh war in 1993 and was under the control of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic until 2020. In 2020, these territories returned under the control of Azerbaijan.