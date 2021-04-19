Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister

Deputy Zhanar Akayev proposed to include the issue of expressing no confidence in the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev on the agenda of the meeting of the parliamentary committee for social issues, education, science, culture and health.

«The minister does not come to the committee meetings over and over again. While the current version of the Constitution is in effect, this government was formed by us, Respublika faction proposed Alymkadyr Beishenaliev for the post,» he said.

The MP added that his proposal was justified not by the minister’s ignorance of the meetings, but by the fact that by his statements about treatment of patients with coronavirus infection with aconite, he disgraced Kyrgyz medicine in the face of the world community.

«The minister supports quackery, promotes treatment with Issyk-Kul root. Do we have no doctors? Kyrgyz medicine has weight in the world community, and by the current actions of the minister, the entire image has come to naught, there is propaganda of quackery,» he said.

Deputy Evgenia Strokova noted that only issues related to healthcare were specially included on the agenda. «Last time we decided to do this, but on the condition that the minister himself was present. I understand that he has an important task — he is bottling aconite tonic. But he is the head of the ministry. I don’t think it makes sense to consider the issues without him,» she said.

Colleagues supported the proposal of Zhanar Akayev and decided to express no confidence in the minister. «A letter will be sent to the government, they will resolve this issue,» Zhanar Akayev said.

Information about use of Issyk-Kul root (aconite) in treatment of COVID-19 caused a public outcry. It is known that no scientific studies of this method of treatment have been carried out. Moreover, the aconite is a very poisonous plant and deadly.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».

Issyk-Kul root (aconite lat. Aconítum soongáricum) is a perennial herb. It is extremely poisonous; it is believed that its use in medicine is life-threatening even in case of traditional external use.

However, posts of Sadyr Japarov that he wrote earlier about effective treatment with Issyk-Kul root (aconite) have been removed today from the accounts of the president on Facebook and Instagram.

