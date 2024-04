Mudflows are expected in the mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations warned.

According to Kyrgyzhydromet, from April 25 to April 28, due to unstable weather and expected heavy rains, mudflows are possible in the mountainous regions of the republic. River levels are expected to rise.

To avoid flooding, the Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends residents to clean ditches, water pipes and drain canals in advance.