12:28
USD 84.78
EUR 101.57
RUB 1.10
English

Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite

President Sadyr Japarov invites Kyrgyzstanis to take homemade medicines during COVID-19 treatment. The head of state posted the proposal on his Instagram page.

He notes that the discovery of Kyrgyz doctors can cure coronavirus infection at an early stage.

Sadyr Japarov shared a video where products from Aconitum soongaricum are made in a private workshop without observing sanitary standards. The video shows people who previously accompanied the president. They stick the instructions for using the liquid on the plastic bottle.

It states that the remedy helps against stomach cancer and coronavirus infection.

«Do not neglect your health and immediately go to the district or city hospitals. You will heal quickly. Almost all of the patients treated in the red zones that I visited today turned to doctors very late, thus neglecting the ailment. Some of them are now in critical condition in intensive care units,» the president writes.

In the fall of 2020, Sadyr Japarov said that he knew the remedies for coronavirus which they used in prisons.

Issyk-Kul root (aconite lat. Aconítum soongáricum) is a perennial herb. It is extremely poisonous; it is believed that its use in medicine is life-threatening even in case of traditional external use.
link: https://24.kg/english/190342/
views: 186
Print
Related
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
2,243 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 283 - in serious condition
230 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 91,374 in total
COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan grows by one third in March
Artem Novikov, Louise Chamberlain discuss readiness for third wave of COVID-19
Sadyr Japarov checks readiness of hospitals for possible third wave of COVID-19
Sadyr Japarov visits red zone at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 138 million people globally
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
2,149 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 298 - in serious condition
Popular
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2 CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
Referendum and local elections in Kyrgyzstan: EU statement Referendum and local elections in Kyrgyzstan: EU statement
16 April, Friday
12:26
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24...
12:16
2,243 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 283 - in serious condition
12:03
230 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 91,374 in total
11:46
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
11:27
Avalanche descends on Osh – Sarytash - Irkeshtam road
15 April, Thursday
20:37
Artem Novikov, Louise Chamberlain discuss readiness for third wave of COVID-19