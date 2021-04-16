Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite

President Sadyr Japarov invites Kyrgyzstanis to take homemade medicines during COVID-19 treatment. The head of state posted the proposal on his Instagram page.

He notes that the discovery of Kyrgyz doctors can cure coronavirus infection at an early stage.

Sadyr Japarov shared a video where products from Aconitum soongaricum are made in a private workshop without observing sanitary standards. The video shows people who previously accompanied the president. They stick the instructions for using the liquid on the plastic bottle.

It states that the remedy helps against stomach cancer and coronavirus infection.

«Do not neglect your health and immediately go to the district or city hospitals. You will heal quickly. Almost all of the patients treated in the red zones that I visited today turned to doctors very late, thus neglecting the ailment. Some of them are now in critical condition in intensive care units,» the president writes.

In the fall of 2020, Sadyr Japarov said that he knew the remedies for coronavirus which they used in prisons.

Issyk-Kul root (aconite lat. Aconítum soongáricum) is a perennial herb. It is extremely poisonous; it is believed that its use in medicine is life-threatening even in case of traditional external use.