Clinical trials of the Issyk-Kul root (aconite) have been completed. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced today at a meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance of the Parliament.

He told the deputies that he intended to gather up to fifty people who drink aconite tincture.

«Clinical trials have been completed. Issyk-Kul root boosts immunity, removes phlegm from the lungs, lowers blood sugar level, and treats stomach cancer. Those who drink tincture of aconite are cured even at the fourth stage of oncology — the tumor no longer grows,» the official said.

The MPs asked when the clinical trials of aconite would be completed. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said that they have already been completed and the Ministry of Health was awaiting an official conclusion of scientists.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».