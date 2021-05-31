18:08
USD 83.63
EUR 101.99
RUB 1.14
English

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev: Clinical trials of aconite completed

Clinical trials of the Issyk-Kul root (aconite) have been completed. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced today at a meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance of the Parliament.

He told the deputies that he intended to gather up to fifty people who drink aconite tincture.

«Clinical trials have been completed. Issyk-Kul root boosts immunity, removes phlegm from the lungs, lowers blood sugar level, and treats stomach cancer. Those who drink tincture of aconite are cured even at the fourth stage of oncology — the tumor no longer grows,» the official said.

The MPs asked when the clinical trials of aconite would be completed. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said that they have already been completed and the Ministry of Health was awaiting an official conclusion of scientists.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».
link: https://24.kg/english/195841/
views: 110
Print
Related
Aconite trials: Health Ministry awaits conclusion of Russian, Kazakh professors
Sadyr Japarov tells Vladimir Putin about treatment with aconite
Man dies after consuming aconite in Issyk-Kul region
Aconite poisoning: Three out of four victims discharged from hospitals
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev: Sadyr Japarov will tell about treatment with aconite
Prosecutor General: 400 people took aconite tincture voluntarily
Health Minister claims no responsibility for aconite poisoning cases
Two more men get poisoned with aconite tincture
First case of aconite poisoning registered in Bishkek
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan approves fifth COVID-19 treatment protocol
Popular
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
Head of Elite House construction company detained in Bishkek Head of Elite House construction company detained in Bishkek
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
31 May, Monday
18:06
Kumtor case: Deputy Torobai Zulpukarov also summoned for interrogation Kumtor case: Deputy Torobai Zulpukarov also summoned fo...
18:00
Foreign Minister discusses topical issues with Ambassador of Tajikistan
17:47
Kyrgyzstani with heroin arrested in Odintsovo near Moscow
17:39
Kumtor case: Asylbek Jeenbekov summoned for interrogation
17:30
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation