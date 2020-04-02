16:31
USD 82.20
EUR 90.07
RUB 1.04
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov sends message to UN Secretary-General

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov sent a message to the UN Secretary-GeneralAntónio Guterres. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The President supported the initiative of the UN Secretary-General and his call to join forces and launch the $ 2 billion Global Humanitarian Response Plan to finance the fight against coronavirus. The head of state drew attention to the difficult situation in the world that has developed in connection with the emergence and rapid spread of the disease.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov told about the measures of the Kyrgyz side to counter the epidemic, and outlined the difficulties that Kyrgyzstan faces in the fight against coronavirus. The President expressed confidence that the countries of the world would successfully overcome the challenges that COVID-19 poses to humanity,» the statement says.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people contacted the infected. Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in critical condition on mechanical ventilation.
link: https://24.kg/english/148946/
views: 69
Print
Related
Why UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan wears chapan and doesn’t drink kumys
UN Committee recommends release of defendant in Osh events case
Kyrgyzstan joins UN educational trends
UN Office in Kyrgyzstan responds to scandal around Feminnale
UN Secretary-General notified of SCNS pressure on blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov
Deputies approve Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN
132 prefabricated houses granted to Kyrgyzstan
One of causes of mortality in Kyrgyzstan - environmental pollution
Kyrgyzstan can be proud of strong and dynamic civil society
Kyrgyzstanis urge UN to pay attention to re-education camps in China
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
2 April, Thursday
16:18
Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan delivered to Bishkek Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan delivered to Bishkek
16:09
Sooronbai Jeenbekov sends message to UN Secretary-General
16:02
Two sellers fined for basic products overpricing
15:54
Food suppliers obtain 2,700 passes in Bishkek
15:44
At least 15,000 people need financial assistance in Bishkek