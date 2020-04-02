Sooronbai Jeenbekov sends message to UN Secretary-General

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov sent a message to the UN Secretary-GeneralAntónio Guterres. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The President supported the initiative of the UN Secretary-General and his call to join forces and launch the $ 2 billion Global Humanitarian Response Plan to finance the fight against coronavirus. The head of state drew attention to the difficult situation in the world that has developed in connection with the emergence and rapid spread of the disease.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov told about the measures of the Kyrgyz side to counter the epidemic, and outlined the difficulties that Kyrgyzstan faces in the fight against coronavirus. The President expressed confidence that the countries of the world would successfully overcome the challenges that COVID-19 poses to humanity,» the statement says.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people contacted the infected. Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in critical condition on mechanical ventilation.