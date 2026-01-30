Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with permanent representatives of 9 countries

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with the Permanent Representatives of nine foreign countries to the United Nations in New York, who arrived in the country on their latest visit.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press service, the Foreign Minister briefed the Ambassadors of Andorra, Gabon, Guyana, Guatemala, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Chad, and South Sudan on the country’s ongoing socioeconomic reforms, the results achieved, and the key international events that Kyrgyzstan will host in 2026—the SCO Summit and the 6th World Nomad Games.

Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized the importance of cooperation with the United Nations, noting that the UN occupies a central place in Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy. During the meeting, the country’s initiatives in the international arena and interactions with UN member states were also discussed.

The Permanent Representatives, in turn, highly praised Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to promote global initiatives, including climate change, the mountain agenda, biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, and peace and security. They expressed their readiness to further deepen cooperation in both multilateral and bilateral formats.

Furthermore, the parties exchanged views on current international and geopolitical issues, cooperation in Central Asia, and other global topics.

During the visit, the foreign diplomats also visited winter tourism sites, a number of government institutions to exchange experiences in advanced technologies, the UN House, as well as historical and cultural sites in Kyrgyzstan.