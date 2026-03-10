Edil Baisalov calls for appointing woman as UN Secretary-General

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov called for appointing a woman as Secretary-General of the United Nations during the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

Edil Baisalov reaffirmed the country’s commitment to protecting women’s rights and fulfilling international obligations under the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. He noted that the state is expanding women’s economic opportunities and taking decisive measures to combat violence.

Kyrgyzstan adheres to a policy of zero tolerance toward such crimes and continues to improve protection mechanisms, he said.

«The world cannot convincingly speak about women’s rights while turning a blind eye to their suffering in conflict zones. The protection of women must become an integral part of international security,» Baisalov stated.

He stressed that the United Nations should set an example in matters of equality. According to him, nearly eight decades after its establishment, the time has come for the UN to be led by a woman as Secretary-General.