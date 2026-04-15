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New evidence emerges in case against ex-Foreign Minister

Additional episodes of alleged illegal activity have been uncovered in the criminal case against former Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Chingiz Aidarbekov. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Earlier, authorities had reported abuse of office related to the misuse of budget funds.

During further investigative actions, a search was conducted at Aidarbekov’s residence. Documents were seized that, according to investigators, indicate involvement in the illegal registration of property assets.

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In particular, 18 payment receipts under equity participation agreements on the construction of an apartment building, a reconciliation statement, and three equity participation contracts registered in his name were confiscated.

Investigators state that Chingiz Aidarbekov allegedly used forged documents to unlawfully register himself as a founder of a non-profit housing construction cooperative, despite joining it at a later date. Through these actions, he illegally acquired an apartment and other real estate belonging to the cooperative.

As a result, the cooperative allegedly sustained especially large-scale financial damage.

It was also established that a verbal note had previously been sent to the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan by the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan regarding the activities of Chyngyz Egemberdiev during his tenure in the diplomatic service, including those related to smuggling (alcohol and tobacco) and the illegal issuance of visas. These actions were deemed inconsistent with diplomatic status, and by presidential decree he was stripped of his diplomatic ranks on negative grounds.

According to available information, Aidarbekov later changed his surname; he was previously known as Chyngyz Egemberdiev. The change reportedly occurred after the verbal note was received, with the new surname taken from his maternal great-great-grandfather.

The investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to establish all circumstances of the case and identify other individuals potentially involved.

It should be noted that the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has not yet issued Aidarbekov a parliamentary mandate, citing the need to await the Interior Ministry’s conclusion. On April 13, Chingiz Aidarbekov submitted an application to the commission requesting the mandate.

«I have officially been a candidate for deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the eighth convocation since March 10, 2026. A total of 6,259 voters supported my candidacy, which reflects the level of trust placed in me,» Aidarbekov said.

In his statement, he also pointed to a number of alleged violations of national legislation and insists that he should be granted the mandate.
link: https://24.kg/english/370524/
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