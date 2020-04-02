13:28
Two infected with coronavirus are in critical condition in Kyrgyzstan

As of today, five people infected with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in extremely serious condition. Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kasymbek Mambetov, told at a briefing.

According to him, two people of them are in Nookat Territorial Hospital, two — in Osh, and one — in Jalal-Abad. Two patients are in critical condition.

«There are a lot of questions about the infected in the context of districts. At least 48 people are infected with COVID-19 in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region, 3 — in Ala-Buka district, 1 — in Aksy, 1- in Kara-Kul, 3 — in Uzgen district of Osh region, 8 — in Kara-Suu district, 19 — in Nookat district, 1 — in Moskovsky district of Chui region, 1- in Sokuluk district, 1 — in Kant town, 2 people — in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region, 1 — in Batken district, 2 — in Kyzyl-Kiya, 10 people — in Osh city, 8 — in Bishkek city,» Kasymbek Mambetov said.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
