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Women’s rights: Founder of Sezim crisis center receives UN recognition

In New York, as part of events marking the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, a ceremony was held to honor one of the initiators of the women’s rights movement in Kyrgyzstan — Bubusara Ryskulova, founder of Sezim crisis center.

In recognition of her many years of service to protecting the rights and dignity of women, Bubusara Ryskulova was presented with the commemorative award «For a Life Devoted to Service to Society.»

More than 30 years ago, Bubusara Ryskulova founded the first crisis center and shelter for women in Kyrgyzstan. She became one of the country’s first and most consistent advocates in the fight against domestic violence.

Thanks to her efforts, a network of crisis centers has been established across Kyrgyzstan, and public awareness of violence and the protection of women’s rights has significantly increased.

The award ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov. He noted that Bubusara Ryskulova’s contribution has become an important part of the development of civil society and the promotion of women’s rights in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/365979/
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Women’s rights: Founder of Sezim crisis center receives UN recognition