23:06
USD 87.45
EUR 103.14
RUB 1.15
English

Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia

The United States is building trade relations with Central Asia as a single, unified region with a population of 80 million people. Altynai Asanova, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce, said, speaking on Birinchi Radio.

She noted that the priority for cooperation is the region as a whole rather than individual countries.

According to her, scale is crucial for international business, and a unified Central Asian market provides the volumes required.

«When we join forces with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the market reaches a higher level and becomes more attractive to partners,» the expert explained.

Asanova also outlined key U.S. priorities for developing cooperation: the IT sector, critical minerals, agribusiness, and tourism.

At the same time, she said that Kyrgyzstan is increasingly being perceived as a «hidden gem.»

Tourists from the United States and Europe are showing growing interest in handicrafts, organic products, fresh and dried fruits. However, local producers still lack sufficient production volumes to enter external markets.
link: https://24.kg/english/370896/
views: 144
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss expansion of trade and economic cooperation
Cabinet Chairman discusses scaling infrastructure for state language development
Kyrgyzstan may become observer in Organization of American States
Kyrgyzstan and Meta agree to establish working group for cooperation
Central Asia becomes one of world's most promising tourism regions
Cabinet Chairman Kasymaliev holds talks with U.S. Secretary of State
Kyrgyz–U.S. political consultations held in Washington
Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration
13 illegal migrants, including from Kyrgyzstan, arrested in USA
U.S. proposes new forms of cooperation in healthcare with Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank
Seismologists record two earthquakes, one felt in Kyrgyzstan Seismologists record two earthquakes, one felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration
Thirteen small hydropower plants planned to be commissioned in 2026 Thirteen small hydropower plants planned to be commissioned in 2026
17 April, Friday
22:47
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss expansion of trade and economic cooperation Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss expansion of trade and econo...
22:39
Budget support and infrastructure projects discussed in Washington
22:03
Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia
21:50
Kyrgyzstan awards state-issued PhD diplomas for the first time
19:01
International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy