1,900 people had contacts with coronavirus patients

As of today, 1,928 people had contacts with patients with coronavirus. Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kasymbek Mambetov, told at a briefing.

According to him, the contact persons of the first group (close relatives) are 478 people, of the second category — 1,450. There are 1,708 people at observation units.

«During the day we have carried out 1,008 tests. There are 9,618 of them in general,» Kasymbek Mambetov stressed.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.