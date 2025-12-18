09:51
USD 87.45
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan's election to UN Security Council discussed at Russian MFA

In Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin received Melis Mamadaliev, Director of the International Organizations Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, and Aibek Toktobolotov, Director of the 4th Political Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Bilateral consultations between the Foreign Ministries on bilateral cooperation at the UN were also held.

«A frank exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues related to state interaction within the global organization. The focus was on the priorities of Russia and Kyrgyzstan in the UN, including Bishkek’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for 2027-2028, as well as current trends in the functioning of the organization,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/355047/
views: 40
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan seeks SCO support for its election to UN Security Council
UN concerned about possible reintroduction of death penalty in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan promoted for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council for 2027–2028
Kyrgyzstan advances national priorities following Doha World Social Summit
New UN Secretary-General to be elected in 2026
Kambarkan ensemble performs for the first time at UN Headquarters
Kyrgyzstan accedes to UN Convention on International Mediation
80th anniversary of UN: 80 komuz players perform on stage in Kyrgyzstan
All schools in Kyrgyzstan celebrate 80th anniversary of United Nations
Bishkek to celebrate 80th anniversary of United Nations
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent
18 December, Thursday
09:49
Construction materials, works in Kyrgyzstan increase in price at least twofold Construction materials, works in Kyrgyzstan increase in...
09:43
Kyrgyzstan's election to UN Security Council discussed at Russian MFA
17 December, Wednesday
17:35
Deputies elect three Vice Speakers of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
17:09
National flag of Kyrgyzstan raised on 35-meter-tall flagpole in Batken
17:04
Structure of Zhogorku Kenesh approved, new committee formed
16:21
Five deputy groups formed in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
15:38
Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu becomes Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh again