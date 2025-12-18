Kyrgyzstan's election to UN Security Council discussed at Russian MFA

In Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin received Melis Mamadaliev, Director of the International Organizations Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, and Aibek Toktobolotov, Director of the 4th Political Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Bilateral consultations between the Foreign Ministries on bilateral cooperation at the UN were also held.

«A frank exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues related to state interaction within the global organization. The focus was on the priorities of Russia and Kyrgyzstan in the UN, including Bishkek’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for 2027-2028, as well as current trends in the functioning of the organization,» the statement reads.