Sadyr Japarov meets with permanent representatives of foreign states to UN

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the permanent representatives of a number of foreign states to the United Nations, the presidential press service reported.

The meeting included an exchange of views on key issues on the international agenda, including the complex global geopolitical situation, challenges to international and regional security, the fight against terrorism and extremism, climate change, nuclear non-proliferation, and the promotion of the Sustainable Development Goals.

«The President expressed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to continue contributing to the strengthening of international security, supporting initiatives in the interests of sustainable development, and promoting an agenda that reflects the interests of developing countries and small states. Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the consolidation of efforts by the international community is a key factor in ensuring long-term stability and peace,» the statement says.

The UN permanent representatives noted Kyrgyzstan’s achievements in socio-economic development, the country’s active and consistent role in deepening international cooperation, the peaceful resolution of regional conflicts and border issues, the development of regional dialogue, and the promotion of sustainable development initiatives.

«Kyrgyzstan’s role as a state that consistently defends the interests of small and developing countries, as well as advocating for a more inclusive and balanced international order, was particularly noted. The meeting was attended by UN Permanent Representatives from Andorra, Chad, Gabon, Guatemala, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Namibia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and South Sudan,» the press service reported.