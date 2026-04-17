Kyrgyzstan awards state-issued PhD diplomas for the first time

For the first time in its history, Kyrgyzstan has awarded state-issued diplomas conferring the academic degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD). The Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation reported.

According to the ministry, PhD training programs in the country began in 2013 as part of a pilot project. In 2020, the transition to a three-tier higher education system was formalized by resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers.

In 2023, the PhD degree was officially recognized under the Law «On Science.»

Since January 2025, specialists holding a PhD degree have been eligible for additional monthly payments funded from the state budget.

Currently, 21 higher education institutions in Kyrgyzstan offer PhD programs.

A total of 80 graduates have received the PhD degree so far, 32 percent of whom are foreign nationals.

The state-issued diploma complies with modern digital standards, and its digital format was developed by the state portal Tunduk.