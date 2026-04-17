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Budget support and infrastructure projects discussed in Washington

Minister of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic, Ruslan Suinaliev, met with representatives of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development in Washington, D.C. to discuss the provision of budget support and the implementation of priority infrastructure projects, including the reconstruction of Aral—Suusamyr road and initiatives based on Kambarata HPP-2.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Sergey Ulatov, Advisor to the Managing Director of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, also took part in the talks.

The parties reviewed key areas of cooperation, including projects in transport, energy, and water supply.

Special attention was given to the reconstruction of Aral—Suusamyr road, initiatives related to Kambarata HPP-2, as well as projects in water supply and healthcare.

The issue of budget support from the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development was also discussed separately. Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation, ensuring the effective implementation of joint initiatives, and strengthening the Kyrgyz Republic’s partnership with international financial institutions.
link: https://24.kg/english/370899/
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