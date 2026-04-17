19:58
USD 87.45
EUR 103.14
RUB 1.15
English

International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy

An international tourist train operated by Golden Eagle Trains arrived in Bishkek today from Balykchy. The train brought visitors from Western Europe, North America, and East Asia, the state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

At the railway station, a traditional crafts exhibition was organized, where tourists could see shyrdaks, felt products, and other items of Kyrgyz daily life. For many guests, these were not just souvenirs but an opportunity to better understand Kyrgyz culture.

The atmosphere was enhanced by a performance from the folklore Door ensemble, which presented traditional musical pieces.

Following the ceremonial welcome, the tourists embarked on a sightseeing tour of Bishkek. The program included an introduction to Bishkek’s history, architecture, and modern city life.

The tourists’ journey across Kyrgyzstan began the day before, on April 16. In Issyk-Kul region, a separate program was organized for them, including walks along the lakeshore and an introduction to the natural environment and cultural traditions of the Kyrgyz people.

The tourist train consists of 17 modern and comfortable carriages. A total of over 90 tourists arrived in the country.

The state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu ensures strict adherence to the tourist train schedule and creates all the necessary conditions for the safe and comfortable stay of foreign guests in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/370888/
views: 132
Print
Related
Silk Road train arrives in Bishkek with over 60 tourists from Europe and USA
First freight train launched on China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Tajikistan route
Almost 21 million people enter Kyrgyzstan in 2025 — Border Service
Bishkek suburban train schedule changed
Teenagers again throw stones at passenger train in Chui region
Tourist trains continue to arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek–Balykchy train service extended until September 6
Video cameras installed on passenger trains in Kyrgyzstan
Over 2.8 million tourists visit Kyrgyzstan in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Popular
Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank
Seismologists record two earthquakes, one felt in Kyrgyzstan Seismologists record two earthquakes, one felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration
Thirteen small hydropower plants planned to be commissioned in 2026 Thirteen small hydropower plants planned to be commissioned in 2026
17 April, Friday
19:01
International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Bal...
17:55
 Mining sector pays highest salaries in Kyrgyzstan, culture sector - lowest 
17:35
 Textbooks published in state language for universities presented in Bishkek
16:51
Unemployment rate in Kyrgyzstan stands at 3.7 percent
16:11
Electricity benefits extended in Kyrgyzstan until 2027