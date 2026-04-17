International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy

An international tourist train operated by Golden Eagle Trains arrived in Bishkek today from Balykchy. The train brought visitors from Western Europe, North America, and East Asia, the state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

At the railway station, a traditional crafts exhibition was organized, where tourists could see shyrdaks, felt products, and other items of Kyrgyz daily life. For many guests, these were not just souvenirs but an opportunity to better understand Kyrgyz culture.

The atmosphere was enhanced by a performance from the folklore Door ensemble, which presented traditional musical pieces.

Following the ceremonial welcome, the tourists embarked on a sightseeing tour of Bishkek. The program included an introduction to Bishkek’s history, architecture, and modern city life.

The tourists’ journey across Kyrgyzstan began the day before, on April 16. In Issyk-Kul region, a separate program was organized for them, including walks along the lakeshore and an introduction to the natural environment and cultural traditions of the Kyrgyz people.

The tourist train consists of 17 modern and comfortable carriages. A total of over 90 tourists arrived in the country.

The state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu ensures strict adherence to the tourist train schedule and creates all the necessary conditions for the safe and comfortable stay of foreign guests in the republic.