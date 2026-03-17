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Baisalov calls for peace in the Middle East and action against religious hatred

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov spoke at a high-level UN event marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan is a secular and multi-confessional state, where Islamic heritage is combined with the principles of freedom of religion. According to him, under the leadership of President Sadyr Japarov, the government consistently promotes interfaith dialogue and tolerance.

«For us, the fight against Islamophobia is inseparable from the fight against all forms of religious hatred. Discrimination against Muslims must never be allowed. But discrimination against Christians, Jews, and followers of any other religion is equally unacceptable,» Baisalov said.

He also addressed the situation in the Middle East, stating that Kyrgyzstan calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, cease hostilities, and resume dialogue in accordance with the UN Charter.

The International Day to Combat Islamophobia is observed annually on March 15. The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution establishing the day in 2022 at the initiative of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Kyrgyzstan regularly participates in such discussions, emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence among different religions.
link: https://24.kg/english/366297/
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