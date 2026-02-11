10:29
Turkey backs Kyrgyzstan’s bid for UN Security Council seat

Turkey supports Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council. It was announced at a joint press conference of Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmuş.

The heads of Parliaments told about the results of the meeting. The parties exchanged views on developing cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres and discussed strengthening interparliamentary ties.

The Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh noted that the close ties between Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have opened a new chapter in their partnership. In 2025, the countries signed numerous agreements, and now their Parliaments should promptly ratify them.

The Speaker emphasized the need to increase trade turnover to the target level of $5 billion. He also invited Turkey to participate in the 6th World Nomad Games, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2026.

The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, Numan Kurtulmuş, called Kyrgyzstan a key partner. He stated that Turkey would support the Kyrgyz Republic’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027–2028.
