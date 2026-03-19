UN headquarters hosts reception on occasion of Nooruz holiday

On March 18, a ceremonial reception dedicated to the celebration of Nooruz was held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The event was organized by the Permanent Mission of Kyrgyzstan in cooperation with the missions of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov attended the event as a guest of honor. In his remarks, he emphasized the special significance of Nooruz as a unifying holiday for the peoples of Central Asia, reflecting the region’s shared cultural and historical traditions. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and regional cooperation.

Permanent representatives of Central Asian countries to the UN also delivered remarks, highlighting Nooruz as a symbol of peace, good neighborliness, and sustainable development, and expressing their commitment to further strengthening regional cooperation.

The event was attended by representatives of UN member states, the UN Secretariat, international organizations, and the diplomatic corps.

Guests enjoyed a musical program featuring performances on the komuz, which created a distinctive atmosphere and showcased the region’s cultural heritage. Traditional Central Asian dishes were also served.

The reception was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere and served as further evidence of strengthening regional partnership and cultural dialogue on the international stage.