Five more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

Five more cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kasymbek Mambetov told at a briefing.

According to him, two cases were registered in Nookat district, one — in Osh, and two — in Kyzyl-Kiya district of Batken region.

The Republican Emergency Response Center added that two of the newly confirmed cases are imported (from Russia), other three people got infected after contact with patients.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.