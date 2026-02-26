On the fourth anniversary of the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in support of peace. The organization’s website says.

The document was supported by 107 states, 12 voted against, and 51, including Kyrgyzstan, the United States, and China, abstained.

The resolution expresses support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The United States proposed deleting two paragraphs from the draft concerning these provisions and the UN Charter. However, countries declined to vote on the US proposal, and the draft resolution was adopted in its original form.

Among those supporting the resolution were most European countries, Canada, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Latin American and African states. Those voting against included Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea, and Iran.

Besides Kyrgyzstan, the countries that abstained from voting included the United States, China, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Slovakia, and several others.

The resolution emphasizes the need to end hostilities and seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict, as well as respect for international law and the UN Charter.