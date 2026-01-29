17:16
USD 87.45
EUR 104.78
RUB 1.15
English

Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan interested in support from UN system

Meeting of the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kanybek Dosmambetov, with Antje Grawe, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan, took place at the Ministry of Health.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, Kanybek Dosmambetov expressed gratitude to the UN system for its consistent support of healthcare reforms and noted the organization’s agencies’ contribution to the development and implementation of the National Action Plan for Health Security, public health legislation, programs to ensure equal access to healthcare, and initiatives in disease prevention and emergency preparedness.

The official outlined the key priorities of the new Ministry of Health team:

  • prevention of non-communicable diseases;
  • promoting a healthy lifestyle;
  • strengthening immunization;
  • protecting maternal and child health;
  • reducing maternal mortality.

Specifically, the need for further development of digital solutions in healthcare was noted, including electronic patient records, telemedicine, and the creation of a situation center for rapid response.

Kanybek Dosmambetov expressed interest in UN system support in equipping healthcare organizations with modern equipment, expanding internship and training programs for medical professionals abroad, and sharing best international practices.

Antje Grawe emphasized the UN system’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

She noted that Kyrgyzstan is one of the countries participating in the global digital transformation program supported by UN agencies and expressed readiness to provide assistance in the areas of digitalization, immunization, maternal and child health, reproductive health, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The parties discussed the upcoming UN system strategic planning processes for 2026-2027 and the preparation of a new five-year cooperation framework for 2028-2032, reaffirming the importance of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health’s active participation in setting priorities for joint work.
link: https://24.kg/english/359811/
views: 93
Print
Related
Medical schools to be required to operate under state franchise in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz Health Ministry works on repatriation of medical professionals
Health Minister and U.S. Ambassador discuss medical town project in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan plans to establish unified system of state medical laboratories
Heads of National Cardiology Centers appointed
Autonomy for public hospitals in Kyrgyzstan: Paid services to increase in price
Year of Health Protection to be held in Commonwealth countries
Russians increasingly choose Kyrgyzstan for plastic surgeries
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle
Angiography machine at Osh Hospital to be repaired and put into operation
Popular
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices
29 January, Thursday
17:10
Automated system to simplify pension processing to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan Automated system to simplify pension processing to be i...
16:55
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan interested in support from UN system
16:41
Five years under President Japarov: Politicians on country's development
16:31
Passenger infection control strengthened at Manas airport
16:21
New director of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise appointed