Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan interested in support from UN system

Meeting of the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kanybek Dosmambetov, with Antje Grawe, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan, took place at the Ministry of Health.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, Kanybek Dosmambetov expressed gratitude to the UN system for its consistent support of healthcare reforms and noted the organization’s agencies’ contribution to the development and implementation of the National Action Plan for Health Security, public health legislation, programs to ensure equal access to healthcare, and initiatives in disease prevention and emergency preparedness.

The official outlined the key priorities of the new Ministry of Health team:

prevention of non-communicable diseases;

promoting a healthy lifestyle;

strengthening immunization;

protecting maternal and child health;

reducing maternal mortality.

Specifically, the need for further development of digital solutions in healthcare was noted, including electronic patient records, telemedicine, and the creation of a situation center for rapid response.

Kanybek Dosmambetov expressed interest in UN system support in equipping healthcare organizations with modern equipment, expanding internship and training programs for medical professionals abroad, and sharing best international practices.

Antje Grawe emphasized the UN system’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

She noted that Kyrgyzstan is one of the countries participating in the global digital transformation program supported by UN agencies and expressed readiness to provide assistance in the areas of digitalization, immunization, maternal and child health, reproductive health, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The parties discussed the upcoming UN system strategic planning processes for 2026-2027 and the preparation of a new five-year cooperation framework for 2028-2032, reaffirming the importance of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health’s active participation in setting priorities for joint work.