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President Sadyr Japarov receives CSTO Secretary General

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov on April 17, the presidential press service reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed strengthening collective security, countering modern threats, including extremism and terrorism, and increasing the effectiveness of joint efforts among member states.

The head of state noted that the appointment of a Kyrgyzstan’s representative to the post of CSTO Secretary General is a significant event and wished Taalatbek Masadykov success in his work to strengthen the organization’s authority.

Sadyr Japarov also recalled that during Kyrgyzstan’s 2025 chairmanship, special attention was paid to developing political dialogue and practical cooperation. He cited the international conference on cybersecurity initiated by Bishkek as an example.

The president specifically emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s current chairmanship of the SCO and expressed confidence that cooperation between the CSTO and the SCO will expand opportunities for ensuring security in the region.

Taalatbek Masadykov, in turn, thanked for the warm welcome and briefed on the progress of implementing the decisions of the Collective Security Council, which met in Bishkek in November 2025. He assured that all instructions from the heads of state would be fulfilled.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their intention to strengthen the role of the CSTO as a key element of regional security and stability.
link: https://24.kg/english/370903/
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